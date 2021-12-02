Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.41

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 432306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

