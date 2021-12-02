Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.41

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 432306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
