Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.19), with a volume of 411,751 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £682.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

