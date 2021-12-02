AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 8,175 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,473.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

