AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.