AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $606,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

NYSE:ACN opened at $360.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.13 and its 200-day moving average is $324.47. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

