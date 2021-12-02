AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,640 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

