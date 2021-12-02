AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

