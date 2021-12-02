AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,375 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

