AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,385. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

