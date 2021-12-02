Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $294.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.