Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and $6.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 393,196,357 coins and its circulating supply is 347,375,414 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

