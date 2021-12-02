Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Cormark decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.90.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$61.60 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$61.59 and a one year high of C$97.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

