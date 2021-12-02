AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.07

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 9844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

