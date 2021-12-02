Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,076 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

