Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

