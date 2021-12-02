Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,603 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

