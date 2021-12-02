Albion Financial Group UT Has $34.76 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

