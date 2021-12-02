Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4,579.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 218.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $976.88 and a 200-day moving average of $777.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.