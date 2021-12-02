Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $554.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.10 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.05 and a 200-day moving average of $495.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

