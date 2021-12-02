Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,348.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,888 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

