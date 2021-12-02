Albion Financial Group UT Sells 681 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

