Albion Financial Group UT Sells 803 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $114.37 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

