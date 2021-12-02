Albion Financial Group UT Sells 87 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $900.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $906.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $895.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

