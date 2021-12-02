Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

