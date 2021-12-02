Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $198.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.