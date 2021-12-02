Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $182.31. The firm has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

