Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a report issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

