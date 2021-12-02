Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Eargo has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.30%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.79 $1.69 million $0.21 34.14 Eargo $69.15 million 2.73 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -3.85

Allied Healthcare Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Eargo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

