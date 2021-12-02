Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $40.26

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $35.60. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

