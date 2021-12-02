Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,867.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,865.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,725.60. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

