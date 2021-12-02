Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 32.5% in November

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

