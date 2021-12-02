Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

PINE opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

