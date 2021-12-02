Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

PINE opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.