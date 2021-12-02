Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Altus Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $$52.71 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.