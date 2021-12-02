Amarillo National Bank Acquires 258,462 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 98.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 12.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,720. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

