Amarillo National Bank Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 365,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,545,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

