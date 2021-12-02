Amarillo National Bank Sells 402 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.37. 6,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

