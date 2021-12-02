Amarillo National Bank Sells 4,702 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.99. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,821. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

