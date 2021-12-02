Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,421.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,415.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.