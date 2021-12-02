Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by blooom inc.

blooom inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,421.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,415.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

