Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

AMBA stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

