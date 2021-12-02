Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Ambarella stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.01. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

