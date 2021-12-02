American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Up 44.7% in November

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.