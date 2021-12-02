American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Research Coverage Started at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AHOTF. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

