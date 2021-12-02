AmonD Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $9,707.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.09 or 0.07853146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,157.03 or 0.99856210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021161 BTC.

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

