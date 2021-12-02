Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

