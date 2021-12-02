Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce ($2.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the lowest is ($3.06). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 2,035,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,781. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.