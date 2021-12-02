Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce ($2.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the lowest is ($3.06). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 2,035,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,781. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

