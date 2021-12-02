Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,784,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

