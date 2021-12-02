Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $2.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 434.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $52.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEPT shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. 1,894,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,444. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

