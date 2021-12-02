Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 8,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.01. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

