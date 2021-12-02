Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.06 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,187,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Tyson Foods by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 77,178 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

