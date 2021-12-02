Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.06 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,187,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Tyson Foods by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 77,178 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.